Petrol prices highest in Rajasthan because of taxes imposed by Cong govt: Hardeep Puri

Jaipur, Nov 18 (PTI) Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday alleged that the the price of petrol in Rajasthan was the highest in the country because of taxes imposed by the Congress government in the state.

In the last two years, the Rajasthan government has collected tax of Rs 35,975 crore on petrol and diesel till November 2021-22 and 2022-23, Puri said, according to a statement issued after a press conference at the BJP state media centre here.

When the tax collection in Rajasthan is compared to that in 18 states and union territories, it is very high, the minister said.

The tax collection of these 18 states and union territories, including Delhi, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Ladakh, Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, is Rs 32,597 crore, he said, according to the statement.

Today the average rate of petrol across the country is Rs 96.72 per litre, but in Ganganagar in Rajasthan it is Rs 113.34 per litre, Puri said in poll-bound Rajasthan. Targeting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his statement that the central government is imposing more tax on petrol and diesel, the Union minister said the CM should look into his own affairs, according to the statement. Elections to the 200-member Rajasthan assembly will be held on November 25 and results will be declared on December 3. PTI AG ANB ANB