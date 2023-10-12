Petrol pump attendant robbed of Rs 10k at gunpoint in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) A petrol pump attendant was robbed of about Rs 10,000 at gunpoint in west Delhi's Mundka area by six people who came on two motorbikes, police said on Thursday.

A video purporting to capture the incident was shared widely on social media.

In the video, the six people are seen coming on two bikes and attacking and robbing the attendant of his money before fleeing the spot.

The incident took place Tuesday around 1.20 am, police said, adding an investigation is underway. PTI BM TIR TIR