Petrol pump in Thane sealed over unpaid property tax of Rs 95 lakh

Thane, Oct 15 (PTI) A civic body in Maharashtra's Thane district has sealed a petrol pump in Kalyan town due to an outstanding property tax of Rs 95.14 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has emphasised the critical role of property tax as a primary source of revenue for the civic body.

The sealing of the petrol pump in Mauje-Chikanghar area on Monday serves as a reminder to other property owners in the area about the potential consequences of neglecting tax payments, a civic spokesperson said.

"It is imperative for businesses and property owners to understand the importance of fulfilling their tax duties to contribute to local governance and development," the official said. PTI COR GK