Petrol pump manager run over by bus in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 21 (PTI) A 45-year-old petrol pump manager died after being run over by a private bus near Sidhrawali village here, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Vinesh Kumar, who had been working as manager at an Indian Oil petrol pump for years, was standing outside the pump around 1.30 am on Saturday when a bus came for refuel.

After refueling, the bus driver sped off, running over the manager standing nearby, they added.

Kumar, a resident of Rewari's Kathuwas village, was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, the police said, adding that the bus driver fled from the spot after the incident.

The police said that the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump. An FIR was registered at Bilaspur police station and efforts are on to identified and arrested the accused.