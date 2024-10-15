Petrol pump manager shot at in robbery attempt in Delhi, 2 held

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) A petrol pump manager was injured in a robbery bid in northeast Delhi's Gokul Puri area, police said on Tuesday, adding that two people have been arrested in the case.

The accused were identified as Satender alias Baba (45) and Rahul Kashyap (39), they said. The accused were previously involved in cases of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), murder, robbery, theft and arms act.

On Monday, a PCR call was received at 10.36 am regarding a firing incident at a petrol pump in Gokul Puri, senior police officer said.

"Staff reached the spot and found that petrol pump manager Ravinder Pal Singh (48) was rushed to GTB Hospital after he suffered a bullet injury on his left arm," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Rakesh Paweriya said.

Paweriya said that Singh was under treatment and told the police team that he along with his associate were going to deposit cash at a bank near the petrol pump when two persons on a motorcycle stopped them and tried to snatch the bag. When he resisted, they shot him in the left arm.

Police said that a team on Tuesday apprehended Satender and Rahul Kashyap after checking multiple CCTV footage.

One person who used to work at the petrol pump had informed the accused about the case. Teams are conducting raids to nab the third accused. Further investigation is underway. PTI BM HIG