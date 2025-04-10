Petrol pump manager shot dead in UP's Bulandshahr after refusing to fill fuel in bottle

Bulandshahr (UP): A petrol pump manager was shot dead in the Sikandrabad area here following a quarrel with two men who demanded petrol in a bottle, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Wednesday when the two motorcycle-borne men arrived at the petrol station to get their bike refilled, they said.

The duo then asked a staffer to fill petrol in a plastic bottle who refused. They approached pump manager, Raju Sharma, 30, and insisted on getting the fuel, police said.

When Sharma too rejected their demand, an argument ensued and the duo opened fire at him and fled the scene, they said.

Sharma was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said an FIR has been registered.

"The accused have been identified with the help of CCTV camera footage. Efforts are underway to arrest them," he said.