Petrol pump owner shot dead in J'khand's Sahebganj

Sahebganj (Jharkhand) Dec 2 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants shot dead a 78-year-old petrol pump owner and looted the money he was carrying to deposit in a bank in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the Lalwan area under the jurisdiction of Teenpahar police station area when the petrol pump owner, identified as Shaligram Mandal, was on his way to bank on a motorcycle, they said.

"Two criminals allegedly shot him and looted the cash he was carrying. The family members claimed that he was carrying around Rs 12 lakh cash," Barharwa Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nitin Khandelwal told PTI.

He said that they have started a search operation to nab the criminals.

Mandal was taken to a hospital in Rajmahal soon after the incident but doctors declared him brought dead, another police officer said.

Mandal was running a fuel station and some other businesses, he said. PTI SAN SAN RG