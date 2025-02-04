Petrol pump worker electrocuted, 1 injured in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) A 28-year-old petrol pump worker was electrocuted and another sustained burn injuries, when they came in contact with high-tension electricity supply line here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at a petrol pump near Rampurtiraha on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway in the district this evening, they said.

Chhapar SHO Vikash Yadav said the deceased has been identified as Deepak, while another employee Pankaj was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

According to the police, the petrol pump employees were shifting a long iron ladder, and when it touched the high-tension electricity supply line, they got an electric shock.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.