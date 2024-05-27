Petrol pump worker robbed at gunpoint in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, May 27 (PTI) An accountant of a petrol pump was robbed of Rs 9.50 lakh here on Monday, police said.

Mayank Gaur, who works at a fuel station in Rajnagar Extension, was on his way to a bank on a two-wheeler to deposit the cash when the incident took place, they said.

As he reached the Ring Road, two motorcycle-borne men intercepted his scooter and robbed the bag containing the money at gunpoint, police said.

Police are examining the CCTV footage from the cameras installed in the area, DCP city Kunwar Dhananjay Singh said. PTI COR NAV RHL