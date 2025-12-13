Petrol pumps shut across Manipur's Imphal valley in protest of extortion demands

Imphal, Dec 13 (PTI) Petrol pumps were shut across the Imphal Valley in Manipur on Saturday, in protest against extortion demands.

The shutdown comes days after a hand grenade was found in the vicinity of a petrol pump at Koirengei in Imphal West district.

A petrol pump owner said the hand grenade was kept there as a threat over not meeting extortion demands.

"Petrol pumps are public service enterprises and should not be targeted. Extortions could drive petrol pump owners into bankruptcy and affect public service," he said. PTI CORR SOM