PFI case: Delhi court sends SDPI national president M K Faizy to 6 day ED custody

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday sent SDPI national president M K Faizy to the custody of the ED for six days in an alleged money laundering case over proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI).

Additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh sent Faizy to custody on the plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking his interrogation and confronting him to unearth the money trail in the case and conspiracy.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), founded in 2009 and headquartered in Delhi, is alleged to be the political front of the now banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

In its application seeking 10 days of his custody, the ED alleged Faizy was on the run.

The accused opposed the application, saying the funds were transferred before the PFI was declared unlawful.

"How could accused know that the government was going to declare it unlawful so that could have stopped the transaction," the defence counsel said.

Faizy, according to the sources, was held on the night of March 3 from the Delhi international airport under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED has alleged SDPI to be the "political front" of PFI, which was banned by the Centre in September, 2022 for being an "unlawful association".

Prior to the ban, simultaneous raids and enforcement action were conducted against the PFI by multiple probe agencies, including the ED, NIA and other state police teams.

The SDPI, however, denies any such link and calls itself an independent outfit.

According to the SDPI, Faizy was among the founder leaders of the organisation and was elected its national president in 2018.

He is a Islamic scholar and a political observer who served as a Masjid Imam in the 1980s, the SDPI portal said.

The organisation, according to officials in the investigative agencies, has a "strong" influence in various pockets of Kerala and Karnataka and some other southern states.

The ED, as part of its probe against the PFI in 2022, had linked Faizy with a Kerala-based PFI leader named Abdul Razak B P who is alleged to have transferred Rs 2 lakh to the SDPI national president as part of the fund raising activities of his organisation. PTI UK AMK