Pfoze appointed NPP Manipur's president

Imphal, Nov 22 (PTI) Former MP Lorho S Pfoze was on Saturday appointed the president of the NPP's Manipur unit, a statement said.

The statement issued by NPP president Conrad K Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya, also said that MLAs Thongam Shanti Singh, J Pamei and Sheikh Noorul Hassan were appointed the working presidents of the state unit.

Pfoze joined the National People's Party (NPP) in Shillong in September after quitting the Naga People's Front (NPF).

NPP has six MLAs in the 60-member Manipur assembly. PTI CORR SOM