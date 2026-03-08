PFR work on Arunachal's Siang project to start soon: Minister

Itanagar, Mar 8 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing on Sunday said work on pre-feasibility report (PFR) of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) will start soon.

Talking to PTI, Tasing, who represents the Pangin assembly constituency, said the PFR activities will start as early as March 20.

Of the 21 project-affected habitations, 7 are in Siang district, and they have given their consent for the PFR activities, he said.

He said the remaining project-affected habitations are in the state's Upper Siang district.

In Upper Siang, the minister said, almost all the villages have consented to the PFR activities, barring Geku.

He, however, maintained that the consent has been given by the people for the PFR activities only.

Villages including Parong, Riga, Riew, Pangkang, Sitang, and Begging have already been approved for the PFR activities.

The national project faced stiff opposition from members of the Adi community, led by Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum (SIFF) and others, who expressed concerns over displacement, environmental degradation, and the violation of their rights.

Tasing said the people's participation and support for the SUMP has been due to their belief in the government and continued support from Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

The government is committed to ensuring that development is inclusive, transparent, and aligned with the aspirations of the people, he said, adding that PFR activities are an important step towards assessing the project comprehensively.

He reiterated the government's commitment to safeguarding environmental and community interests.

The government will also implement special development packages focused on the inclusive and sustainable development of PAFs, Tasing added.

The SUMP, envisioned as a major hydropower and flood-control initiative with an estimated capacity of around 11,000 MW, is considered crucial for energy security, regulated river flow, water storage, flood moderation, and sustainable regional development. PTI CORR RG