PG courses to commence soon at govt medical college in Hamirpur: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced that post-graduate courses will soon commence at the Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College (RKGMC), Hamirpur.

Advertisment

He said the state government has approved the creation and filling of six associate professor and 10 assistant professor posts in key departments such as General Medicine, Paediatrics, General Surgery, Orthopaedics, Anaesthesia and Radiology.

Specialists form the backbone of healthcare services in medical colleges and hospitals, and therefore, it is essential to introduce these courses, Sukhu said in a statement here.

Addressing the issue of the growing patient load at the RKGMC, Sukhu said there is an urgent need to introduce post-graduate courses in various other specialities to improve patient care and healthcare services.

Advertisment

He said that the essentiality-cum-feasibility certificate for introducing PG courses in the departments of Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Physiology had already been issued.

Sukhu said his government has also sanctioned the creation and filling of 150 nursing personnel posts at the medical college.

"The government is committed to ensuring optimal patient-to-nurse ratios, with a 1:1 ratio in ICUs, 1:2 in labour rooms and 1:4 in antenatal general wards," he added.

Advertisment

Over the past year, 1,182 new posts of various categories have been approved for the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, and Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda, the statement said.

It added that similar efforts were being made to ensure adequate staffing and infrastructure at other medical colleges. PTI BPL IJT IJT