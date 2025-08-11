PG entrance exams for minority professionals, with focus on Sikh candidates, to be held on Aug 24

Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) The Association of Minority Professional Academic Institutes (AMPAI) has announced that the 2025 entrance examination for post-graduate courses, with preference for Sikh candidates, will be held on August 24 across 10 centres in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Tripura.
The examination enables admission to the two-year regular M.Tech, M.Pharm, MBA and MCA programmes across five AMPAI-affiliated colleges in West Bengal.
The CEE-AMPAI-2025-WB (Common Entrance Examination-Association of Minority Professional Academic Institutes Masters West Bengal) is a state-recognised examination conducted under the supervision of the Department of Higher Education, government of West Bengal, the AMPAI said in a statement on Monday.
The examination will be held in Asansol, Jamshedpur, Patna, Agartala, Siliguri, Kalyani and Kolkata.
In Kolkata, the test will take place in four centres.
“While preference is given to Sikh minority candidates, the remaining seats will be opened to students from any religion, caste, or category across India, subject to eligibility,” Secretary CEE-AMPAI Sardar Sohan Singh said.
“Our mission is to ensure that meritorious students from minority communities and beyond get equal access to quality technical education,” Singh added. PTI SUS RBT