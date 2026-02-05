PG medical student dies under suspicious circumstances in Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 5 (PTI) A 26-year-old postgraduate medical student of a government medical college died under suspicious circumstances here after developing severe stomach pain and vomiting, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident came to light in the early hours of Thursday when doctors declared B Deepika dead while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit, police said.

"A 26-year-old postgraduate medical student of government medical college died under suspicious circumstances after developing severe stomach pain and vomiting," the official told PTI.

Deepika, a third-year postgraduate student in the anesthesiology department and a native of Ananthapur district, had complained of uneasiness after having egg fried rice for dinner, shared with her junior, police said.

According to police, she developed stomach pain and vomiting sensation around midnight on Wednesday, following which her junior administered an injection to provide relief.

However, when the junior returned after a short while, Deepika was found lying unconscious on the table, the police added.

She was immediately shifted to the ICU where doctors administered saline and conducted a CT scan in the early hours of Thursday, said the official.

Despite treatment, she was declared dead around 6 am on Thursday, and the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained pending the post-mortem report.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case with regard to this death and started an investigation. PTI MS STH ADB