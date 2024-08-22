PG student suspended from medical college in Jaipur after allegations of harassing junior

Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) A second year post-graduation student was suspended following allegations of harassment, the medical college administration said on Thursday.

Sawai Man Singh Medical College Principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari said after the allegations, the women’s committee probed the matter and recommended the suspension of the student.

"On the recommendation, the student has been suspended immediately," Maheshwari said, adding that he will not be able to attend academic and hospital activities. The tenure of the suspension will be decided later on.

The female resident doctor had accused the male senior student of threatening to “do worse to her”, while expressing apprehension that the “worse” could be rape or murder.

The resident doctor posted the allegation in a WhatsApp group of JARD (Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors), a screenshot of which was forwarded to the principal Dr Maheshwari following which police were informed on August 18.

When contacted by police, the resident refused to lodge an FIR in the case saying that it is for the college administration to take action against the accused. PTI SDA NB NB