PGI doctor becomes first Indian to win gold medal for ocular inflammation study

Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) The International Uveitis Study Group (IUSG), an elite global society of leading academicians in ocular inflammation, has conferred its gold medal upon Professor Vishali Gupta of the Advanced Eye Centre, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) here.

With its highly selective membership of approximately 150 experts worldwide, the IUSG awards this honour only once every four years to a researcher who has demonstrated outstanding excellence and impact in the field of uveitis, PGIMER said in a statement on Friday.

The gold medal is among the most competitive accolades in the specialty, decided through a rigorous two-stage voting process by all members of the society.

Gupta will formally receive the award and deliver the gold medal lecture at the IUSG meeting in Tubingen, Germany, in July 2026, the statement said.

"This historic recognition marks the first time that an Indian-trained and India-based clinician-scientist has been selected for this distinction since the inception of the IUSG," it added.

Gupta expressed her gratitude to her mentor, Professor Amod Gupta, former Head of the Department of Ophthalmology at PGI, for his guidance, and to PGIMER Chandigarh for providing the foundation, support, and global platform that enabled her academic growth.