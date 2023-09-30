PGI satellite centre in HP's Una to be ready by March 2024: Anurag Thakur

Una (HP), Sep 30 (PTI) Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the construction of the PGI satellite centre here by March next year.

Advertisment

Thakur, who visited the under-construction outpatient centre, said there has been a delay in the work due to some reasons and issued necessary directions to the officials.

The minister is on a two-day visit to Una and Hamirpur districts.

Speaking to media persons here about the ongoing tension between India and Canada, Thakur said the security of Indians living there would be ensured at all costs.

Advertisment

He praised India's foreign policies and said that the country is strongly presenting its stand on the issue.

The Union minister claimed that the Central government was doing its best to help the disaster-affected people of the state. He also asked the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government to state how many people they helped from the state's fund.

He added that the Congress had won the last state assembly elections by making false promises but this gimmick would not work in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the BJP would emerge victorious by winning all the four seats in the state. PTI COR BPL RPA