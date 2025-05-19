PGIMER Chandigarh holds patient awareness session on paediatric inflammatory bowel disease

Chandigarh, May 15 (PTI) PGIMER in Chandigarh on Monday organised a patient awareness session on paediatric inflammatory bowel disease to raise awareness about the increasing incidence of IBD among Indian children, dispel prevalent myths and emphasize the importance of early diagnosis.

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's division of paediatric gastroenterology and hepatology, organised the patient awareness session on paediatric IBD, to mark World Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Day.

"The purpose was to raise awareness about the increasing incidence of IBD among Indian children, dispel prevalent myths, and emphasize the importance of early diagnosis during the "window of opportunity" and comprehensive management of this chronic, often debilitating condition," the PGIMER said in statement.

During the session, Sadhna Lal, Professor and Head, Division of pediatric gastroenterology and hepatology, PGIMER, highlighted the growing prevalence of paediatric IBD in India, noting that factors such as dietary changes, urban lifestyles, and antibiotic and acid suppressant overuse may have contributed significantly to this rise.

She expressed concern over the widespread misinformation about the disease, which can hinder timely treatment and proper care.

"IBD in children is no longer rare. Factors like dietary changes, urban lifestyles, and the overuse of antibiotics have contributed to this growing burden. What's deeply concerning is the amount of misinformation in public discourse," she said.

Emphasizing the vital role of public healthcare in combating misinformation and ensuring early diagnosis, Lal said, "If public-sector research and education don't step in, patients fall prey to half-truths and delayed treatments.

In paediatric IBD, timely diagnosis, tailored treatment, and informed choices are crucial ' not just for disease control but also for a child's growth, schooling, and social well-being and integration as a productive individual," she stated.

Prof Lal underscored that pediatric IBD with onset from less than year to 18 years, often manifests more severely than in adults, with a higher likelihood of requiring surgical intervention and potential long-term developmental impacts.

"Treating children like small adults is a clinical misjudgment. Pediatric IBD demands pediatric expertise, and children upto at least 18 years with IBD must be treated by paediatric gastroenterologists not adult physicians due to the different behaviour and special needs of this population," she emphasized.

During the session, Lal explained the differences between ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, the two most common types of IBD. She also highlighted monogenic IBD, which affects only children under two to 5 years of age and requires a distinct approach for diagnosis and needs tailored treatment.

The importance of nutrition was also emphasized, with Lal advocating for a diet based on fresh, well-cooked, natural foods, while cautioning against processed, spicy, and fried items that can worsen inflammation.

"Well-cooked, fresh, and natural food forms the base of dietary therapy, while processed, spicy, and deep-fried foods exacerbate inflammation and must be avoided," she advised.

Dr Chennakeshava Thunga, Assistant Professor, Division of paediatric gastroenterology and hepatology, PGIMER explained, "symptoms such as abdominal pain, cramping, blood in the stools, and chronic diarrhoea may indicate a condition called inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), in which parts of the intestinal tract become inflamed".

Since establishing the IBD Clinic in 2018, PGIMER here has observed a significant increase in paediatric cases'from 7-8 annually to approximately five new cases each month'reflecting both a genuine rise in incidence and improved recognition and diagnostic capabilities, the PGIMER statement said.

"While there is currently no cure for IBD, regular medications and visits to the doctor can help the vast majority of children feel better and resume many of their regular activities," Lal said.

She also highlighted that stress is a major trigger for IBD flare-ups and stressed the importance of societal and educational support for children living with the disease.

Lal presented a comprehensive framework involving the government, society, and schools to enhance care and support for children with IBD.