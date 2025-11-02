PGIMER Chandigarh inducts 287 ex-servicemen to strengthen security infrastructure

Chandigarh, Nov 2 (PTI) The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has inducted 287 ex-servicemen, making the total number of security personnel deployed at the institute 1,000, officials said on Sunday.

Addressing the veterans who have joined, Director Dr Vivek Lal on Saturday said, "With the induction of Army ex-servicemen as the new batch of security personnel, PGIMER is moving closer to realising its vision of a safer, more responsive, and patient-friendly environment.

"The commitment and discipline that these ex-servicemen bring will immensely strengthen our institutional fabric as we continue expanding our clinical and research facilities," Lal said.

According to a PGIMER statement, the induction ceremony marked a “significant step towards reinforcing institutional security and operational efficiency”.

Dr Lal said the ex-servicemen have been inducted through the Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCo).

He further said the veterans, with years of service in the Indian armed forces, bring unmatched vigilance, integrity, and crisis management skills to the healthcare environment.

Their inclusion reflects the institute's commitment to national service and sets a benchmark for public institutions across India, Dr Lal said.

"Through this initiative, PGIMER not only enhances operational efficiency but also honours the continued contribution of soldiers in civilian life, ensuring a secure and respectful atmosphere for patients, staff, and visitors alike," he said.

Pankaj Rai, Deputy Director (Administration), PGIMER, stated, "Security plays a vital role in maintaining the integrity and smooth functioning of a large and complex healthcare institution like PGIMER. The induction of these trained personnel marks an important milestone in ensuring that our patients, caregivers, and staff continue to experience a safe and orderly environment."