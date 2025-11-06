'Phansi Ghar' row: Delhi Assembly summons Kejriwal, Sisodia

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly has summoned former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the then Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and ex-speaker Ram Niwas Goel for appearing in person on November 13 before the privileges committee looking into the previous AAP government's 'Phansi Ghar' claims.

There was no immediate reaction from AAP.

During the Monsoon session in August, Speaker Vijender Gupta told the House that the so-called British-era 'Phansi Ghar' (execution room), inaugurated on the assembly premises by Kejriwal with much fanfare in 2022 following renovation, was originally a "tiffin room".

Displaying a 1912 map of the assembly complex, Gupta had said that there was no documentation or evidence indicating that the space was used for executions. He had referred the matter to a nine-member Committee of Privileges for examination and report.

"... Members of the Committee of Privileges are hereby informed that the sitting of the committee is scheduled to be held on Thursday, November 13, 2025... to deliberate the matter regarding the authenticity of 'Faansi Ghar' inaugurated on August 9, 2022, in Delhi Legislative Assembly premises," said a notice issued by the Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday.

The copies of the notice have also been sent to Kejriwal, Sisodia, Goel and former deputy speaker Rakhi Birla.

The BJP demanded an apology from AAP chief Kejriwal for "misleading" the House over the matter, while AAP has questioned whether MLAs are qualified to deliberate on a historical matter such as this.

In September, the privileges committee had also issued notices to Kejriwal, Sisodia and Goel, seeking their responses.

According to a communication issued by the Assembly Secretariat at that time, the Phansi Ghar was inaugurated in the presence of Kejriwal as chief guest, and Sisodia and the then deputy speaker Rakhi Birla as guests of honour, while Goel presided over the ceremony.

The Committee of Privileges, headed by BJP MLA Pradyumn Singh Rajput, has two AAP legislators, Surendra Kumar and Ram Singh Netaji, as members.