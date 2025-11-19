Pharma dealer shot dead in UP's Chandauli district

Chandauli (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) A 45-year-old pharmaceutical dealer in the Mughalsarai police station area of Chandauli district was shot at by unknown assailants late on Tuesday night, leaving him seriously injured. He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment at the BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi.

The victim, identified as Rohitas Pal alias Romi (45), ran a pharmacy shop on GT Road. He was shot by two assailants around 11 pm while closing his shop, said Inspector Chandresh Sharma of Mughalsarai police station.

He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he died this morning during treatment.

Sharma said two criminals were involved in the shooting, and the teams are searching for them.

Sharma said that the police investigation so far has revealed that Pal was involved in a dispute over the division of land worth crores of rupees. PTI COR NAV SMV SMV AMJ AMJ