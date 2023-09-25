Pharma firm Alkem launches drive to raise awareness about early diagnosis, treatment of respiratory ailments

Mumbai/New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) On World Lung Day, a nationwide initiative aimed at raising awareness about the importance of lung health and the need for early diagnosis and treatment of respiratory ailments has been launched by a pharma company.

'Access to prevention and treatment for all. Leave no one behind is the theme of this year's World Lung Day.

Pharmaceutical company Alkem, in a statement, said that it is committed to reaching every corner of India through this initiative, responding to the increasing number of people suffering from respiratory diseases.

As part of their mission, Alkem is organising 700 to 800 camps across India, collaborating with nearly 100 hospitals in tier-1 and tier-2 cities.

Sudipta Roy, President, Head-Acute business of Alkem Laboratories Limited, said, "India faces a significant burden of chronic respiratory diseases (CRD), contributing to 15.69 per cent of the global CRD cases. What's even more concerning is that India accounts for a disproportionate 30.28 per cent of all global deaths attributed to CRD." One particular CRD, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), is especially prevalent in India with a staggering 55.23 million cases, the highest in the world.

Tragically, India also ranks second globally in terms of COPD-related deaths, with nearly 0.85 million fatalities each year, Roy said.

Furthermore, the nation grapples with a distressing reality regarding asthma. With India accounting for 43 per cent of global fatalities related to asthma, the country leads the world in terms of deaths caused by this condition, he said.

"This World Lung Day, Alkem Laboratories Limited is dedicated to promoting healthy lungs and the importance of inhalation therapy. We believe that access to quality healthcare, including inhalation therapy, should be a fundamental right for every individual. Through our countrywide initiative, we aim to spread awareness, educate the public, and ensure that no one is left behind in the fight against respiratory diseases," Roy added.

He said that inhalation therapy plays a pivotal role in mainstream respiratory management and is often the first line of treatment for lung diseases, including asthma and COPD. PTI PLB NSD