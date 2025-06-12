Pharma firm Captab Biotech banned in Punjab for 3 years following adverse drug reactions

Chandigarh, Jun 12 (PTI) The Punjab government has banned pharma company Captab Biotech for three years for manufacturing and supplying non-standard IV (intravenous) fluid or normal saline bottles to the Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC), a minister said on Thursday.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the company has also been debarred for three years from participating in any state government tenders. Contracts for 11 items being supplied to the PHSC have also been cancelled with immediate effect, he said.

"Besides, performance security of Rs 3,30,000 of the firm has been forfeited, and pending payments have been withheld," Balbir Singh said.

The ban came after the Punjab government raised the matter with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for taking action under the provisions of the Drug and Cosmetics Act.

The firm came under scrutiny when a few patients at government health institutions in Amritsar and Sangrur showed adverse reactions after the use of normal saline.

The incident led a joint team of the Food and Drug Administration and the CDSCO to take samples of the solution.

The minister said the company has also recalled the remaining stock of normal saline.

"Besides this, the role of the three labs that initially passed the samples of this company that later got declared 'Non-specified Quality' is also under scrutiny of the department for lapses," he said.

Meanwhile, after a 'severe heatwave' warning by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minister also issued a public advisory, urging all residents to take precautions against the extreme heat.

He emphasised they stay hydrated and always carry water when stepping outdoors.

Special care must be taken of vulnerable groups, such as newborns, children, pregnant women, the elderly, individuals with obesity or mental illness, and those suffering from heart diseases or chronic conditions, he said.

He stressed that labourers, construction workers, and street vendors, who work under direct sunlight, take frequent breaks in shaded areas and sip water regularly during peak heat hours.

The minister advised the public to avoid outdoor activities between 12 pm and 3 pm, wear light, loose-fitting cotton clothes, and cover their heads with caps, turbans, or dupattas when stepping out.

He encouraged the consumption of seasonal fruits and hydrating homemade drinks like lemon water, 'lassi', and coconut water, while avoiding alcohol, caffeinated beverages, fried, or stale food.

On the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, Balbir Singh urged the public not to panic.

People should avoid crowded places and wear masks, especially elderly individuals, immunocompromised persons, pregnant women, and those with underlying health conditions, as they are more vulnerable to infection, he said. PTI CHS VN VN