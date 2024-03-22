Pharma machine supplier from Navi Mumbai loses Rs 1.54 crore in cyber fraud

Thane, Mar 22 (PTI) A 40-year-old pharmaceutical machine supplier from Panvel in Navi Mumbai has been cheated of more than Rs 1.54 crore by cyber fraudsters in a case in which money was transferred in accounts of a foreign bank operating in China, police said on Friday.

The victim had purchased equipment used in the pharmaceutical industry from a company based in China and he was to make payment for them, said senior Inspector Gajanan Kadam of the cyber police station.

Cyber crooks created a fake email ID of the pharmaceutical company and asked the victim to transfer money to three accounts of a foreign bank which has its branches in China, he said.

The pharma machine supplier, as per their instructions, transferred a total of USD 185396 (around Rs 1,54,56,444) in these accounts between January 24 and March 18 this year, said the official.

After realising that he has been cheated, the Panvel-based businessman approached the cyber police and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the cyber police filed an FIR on Friday against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the IPC, including cheating, and also the IT Act, Kadam said. PTI COR RSY