Pharma raw material worth Rs 36 lakh stolen

Thane, Apr 16 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly tampering with a consignment of raw material, worth more than Rs 36 lakh, ordered by a pharmaceutical company, an official said on Tuesday.

As per the complaint, either during its transit or storage in the godown in Bhiwandi tehsil in the district, the accused pilfered the Gliclazide IP powder from 20 drums and replaced it with a similar-looking substance, he said.

The FIR was registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 407 (criminal breach of trust by carrier) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on a complaint by a 62-year-old businessman from Virar in Palghar district, who imported the material from China, the police official said.

"The incident reportedly took place during the transportation of Gliclazide IP powder from Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai, to a pharma godown at Rahnal in Bhiwandi, or during its transit to the company in Himachal Pradesh," he said.

The accused are suspected to be either the driver employed by the transport agency or someone at the godown where the material was stored, are under investigation for the tampering that occurred between September and November last year, the police said.

The complaint alleged that due to the removal of the Gliclazide IP powder, there was a loss of material worth Rs 36,61,752, they said.

Further investigation is progressing into the case, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in this connection. PTI COR MVG NP