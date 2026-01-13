Pharma sector strategic asset, key to public health and economy: Shah

Ahmedabad, Jan 13 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the pharmaceutical sector is a strategic national asset that directly impacts public health, economic strength, and global confidence in India's capabilities.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Pharmaceutical Academy for Global Excellence (PAGE) at Sanathal near Ahmedabad, Shah termed the initiative a significant step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present on the occasion.

"The pharmaceutical sector is a strategic national asset — one that directly impacts public health, economic strength, and global confidence in India's capabilities. PAGE is a significant step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, strengthening domestic capabilities through advanced skills, quality excellence, and industry-academia collaboration," the Union minister said.

Under the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, India will move decisively from 'Make in India' to 'Discover and Make in India', with quality and innovation as pillars of growth, an official release quoted Shah as saying.

PAGE is an industry-led national skilling initiative of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) companies. IPA members have earmarked USD 50 million towards this initiative aimed at pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality excellence.

It aims to establish world-class training institutes equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure to develop highly skilled talent in pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality systems, and operations, which are crucial for sustaining India's global leadership in the sector.

CM Patel pointed out that Gujarat has long been at the forefront of India's pharmaceutical industry, and having PAGE Academy in Ahmedabad will further strengthen the state's stature as a national pharma hub and contribute to the nation's economy and health.

Dr Sharvil Patel, IPA president and managing director, Zydus Lifesciences, said, "PAGE represents the industry's collective commitment to building world-class manufacturing and quality capabilities through skilled talent, practical training, and strong quality systems." PAGE will offer structured programmes catering to fresh graduates, shop floor operators, employees of pharmaceutical companies, MSMEs, and working professionals, enabling continuous capability development across the pharmaceutical value chain.

Leading pharmaceutical industry leaders, government stakeholders, and academic institutions attended the event.