Pharma student killed in car accident in Pune, two arrested

Pune, Jun 13 (PTI) A 20-year-old D.Pharma student died after being hit by a car in Katraj area here on Friday afternoon, a police official said.

Shreya Yeole was returning home from her internship at a private clinic in Gokulnagar around 2.30 pm when the incident occurred.

"She died on the spot. The car involved in the accident belongs to a private fleet operator and was assigned to one Satish Honmane, though it was being driven at the time of the incident by Dattatray Gadekar, who allegedly does not have a licence," the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station official said.

Preliminary probe suggests Gadekar, who is not well-versed in driving, lost control of the vehicle and ran over Yeole, he said.

"Honmane had allowed Gadekar to drive despite knowing he lacked a valid licence. Both have been arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act," he said. PTI SPK BNM