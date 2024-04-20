Voter turnout in Phase 1 of Lok Sabha polls at 65.5% against 69.43% in 2019

New Delhi: The voter turnout in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls is set to reach 65.5 per cent.

Advertisment

Polling took place in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union territories in the first phase of the seven-phase election on Friday.

The highest number of constituencies went to polls in the first phase.

The Election Commission (EC) described the turnout as "high", noting that the voting remained "largely peaceful".

Advertisment

More than 16.63 crore people -- 8.4 crore men, 8.23 crore women and 11,371 third-gender voters -- were eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase.

There were as many as 35.67 lakh first-time voters, besides 3.51 crore voters in the age group of 20-29 years.

In the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the voter turnout was recorded at 69.43 per cent. The total number of seats that went to polls were 91.

The EC may formally come out with the final figures on Sunday.