Phase 1 of LS polls: Substantial turnout till 1 pm, says EC

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) "Substantial" voter turnout was reported till 1 pm in many states and Union territories where voting is underway in phase one of Lok Sabha elections on Friday, the Election Commission said.

Polling was progressing "smoothly and peacefully" across 21 states and union territories, it said.

Visuals of voters standing in long queues waiting for their chance to vote were seen across polling stations as voting began simultaneously at 7 AM, the poll watchdog said.

People were undeterred by rains in certain parts such as Jammu and Kashmir's Uddhampur and waited for their turn.

Assembly elections are also being held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. PTI NAB ZMN