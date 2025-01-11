Phase 1 of SORT project in Bengaluru converts 80 MT of organic waste into 15 MT of compost: IPCA

Bengaluru, Jan 11 (PTI) Phase 1 of the SORT project in Bengaluru has converted 80 metric tonnes of organic waste into 15 metric tonnes of compost, the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) said on Saturday.

At a felicitation event in Bengaluru on Saturday, Radha Goyal, Deputy Director of IPCA, said, "Transforming organic waste into valuable compost reduces landfill dependency and creates resources for a healthier environment. We are grateful to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and residential societies for their continuous support throughout the project. We look forward to expanding this model to more cities." The Delhi-based not-for-profit organisation, conceived in 2001 by a group of environmentally conscious individuals, launched phase 1 of the SORT project in February 2024.

The initiative, a part of the CSR programme by the Motherson group, focuses on community mobilisation for behaviour change and the comprehensive treatment of solid waste, said IPCA, which is implementing the project.

The project, implemented across 20 societies and institutional areas with 95 Aerobin composters, focused on sustainable solid waste management, said Goyal.

According to her, the initiative’s core technology, Aerobin composters, operates without energy and ensures efficient, odour-free composting, added IPCA.

According to a statement by IPCA, the project achieved significant outcomes, including promoting source segregation, producing high-quality compost, and cultivating behavioural change among residents and stakeholders.

Urban India generates 62 million tonnes of municipal solid waste annually, much of which goes untreated. By emphasising source segregation and on-site treatment, the SORT project reduced landfill waste, mitigated pollution, and encouraged compost use in agriculture, benefiting over 5,000 residents in Bengaluru, added the release. PTI JR SSK ROH