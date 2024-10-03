Phase 2 of Chennai Metro project will help ease traffic, improve sustainability: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the Union Cabinet's approval of the Phase 2 of the Chennai Metro Rail project will help in easing traffic and improving sustainability and economic growth.

He said on X, "Boosting 'Ease of Living' in a vibrant city! I congratulate the people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu on the Cabinet's approval of the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-II. This will help in easing traffic, improving sustainability and economic growth." Approving the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase 2, the government said the total length of the approved lines will be 118.9 km with 128 metro stations.

According to a statement, the three corridors include Madhavaram to SIPCOT having a length of 45.8 km with 50 metro stations and Lighthouse to Poonamalle Bypass across 26.1 km with 30 stations.

On the government's decision to create a National Mission on Edible Oils-Oilseeds (NMEO-Oilseeds), PM Modi said it is a major step towards 'atmanirbharta'.

"This mission will boost domestic oilseed production, support hardworking farmers and encourage sustainable agricultural practices," he added.

The government on Thursday approved NMEO-Oilseeds with an outlay of Rs 10,103 crore to make India self-sufficient in cooking oils. PTI KR KVK KVK