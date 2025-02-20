Phase 2 of Chhattisgarh panchayat polls: 77.06 pc voting recorded, figure likely to go up

Raipur, Feb 20 (PTI) An average voter turnout of 77.06 per cent was recorded in the second phase of panchayat elections held in 43 development blocks in Chhattisgarh amid tight security on Thursday, a poll official here said.

However, the figure is provisional and it might go up, he said.

"The voting process was by and large peaceful in all polling stations. As per preliminary information, 77.06 voter turnout was recorded in the second phase. However, final voting figures from many polling booths are yet to be received. Voting was held through ballot papers," he said.

The polling time in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, was from 6.45 am to 2 pm because of Naxal threat, while it was 7 am to 3 pm elsewhere, he said.

The panchayat or local self-government elections in the state are held at three levels-- Gram Panchayat (village), Janpad Panchayat (block) and Zila Panchayat (district) and are not fought on party lines.

Altogether, 46,83,736 voters, including 23,17,492 men, 23,66,157 women and 87 belonging to the third-gender category, were able to exercise their franchise in the second phase to elect 26,988 ward panchs, 3,774 sarpanchs, 899 janpad panchayat members and 138 posts of Zila panchayat members, he said.

"For the second phase, 9,738 polling stations were set up in 43 development blocks. In the second phase, 65,716 candidates were in the fray for the posts of ward panch, 15,217 for sarpanch, 3,885 for Janpad Panchayat members and 699 for Zila Panchayat members," the official said.

On February 17, the first phase of panchayat polls was held to elect 27,210 ward panchs, 3,605 sarpanchs, 911 janpad panchayat members and 149 Zila panchayat members, wherein 81.38 percent voter turnout was recorded.

The third and last phase of polling is scheduled for February 23.

"Counting is being held in respective polling booths soon after the votes are cast in each phase. Tabulation and election results for the posts of ward panch, sarpanch and janpad panchayat members will be announced at the block level on February 22 for the second phase and on February 25 for the third phase," the official said.

Election results for the posts of ward panch, sarpanch and janpad panchayat members for the first phase were declared on Wednesday, while results of the Zila Panchayat members were declared at the district headquarters on February 20 for the first phase.

Elections are being be conducted for the posts of 433 Zila Panchayat members, 2973 Janpad Panchayat members, 11,671 Sarpanchs of village panchayats and 1,60,161 Panchs in the three-tier Panchayat elections this time, poll officials said.

"All nomination papers for 68 Panch posts and one Sarpanch post were rejected. A total of 74,310 Panchs, 448 Sarpanchs, 41 Janpad Panchayat members and one Zilla Panchayat member were elected unopposed. In this way, elections are being held in three phases for the posts of 85,188 Panch, 11,181 Sarpanch, 2,932 Janpad Panchayat members and 432 Zilla Panchayat members," they said.

In the recently held urban body elections in the state, the result of which was announced on February 15, the ruling BJP registered a landslide victory and won elections to a majority of civic bodies in the state. The saffron party won mayor posts in all ten municipal corporations. PTI TKP BNM