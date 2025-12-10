Phase 2 of Kerala local body elections to be held on Dec 11

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 10 (PTI) The second phase of polling for Kerala’s crucial local body elections will be held across seven districts on Thursday.

Polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm.

On Wednesday, candidates carried out silent, door-to-door campaigning to seek votes ahead of the polling day.

In this phase, over 1.53 crore voters will elect representatives to 12,931 wards across 604 local bodies, including grama panchayats, block panchayats, district panchayats, municipalities and corporations.

A total of 38,994 candidates are in the fray.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), 18,274 polling stations have been set up for the second phase, of which 2,055 have been classified as sensitive.

Kannur district has the highest number of sensitive booths at 1,025, while Thrissur has the least with 81, the SEC said.

The commission said high security arrangements, including deployment of additional police personnel and webcasting facilities, have been put in place at all sensitive stations. PTI HMP SSK