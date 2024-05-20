Phase 5 polling: Modi’s special call to women and young voters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the voters to come out in large numbers as 49 Lok Sabha seats and 35 Assembly seats began polling on Monday.

Modi wrote on X, “As 49 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls today in the 5th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, urging all those whose constituencies are polling today to vote in record numbers. I specially call upon women voters and young voters to exercise their franchise.”