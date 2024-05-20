Advertisment
National

Phase 5 polling: Modi’s special call to women and young voters

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
New Update
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Bankura, Sunday, May 19, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Bankura, Sunday, May 19, 2024

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the voters to come out in large numbers as 49 Lok Sabha seats and 35 Assembly seats began polling on Monday.

Advertisment

Modi wrote on X, “As 49 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls today in the 5th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, urging all those whose constituencies are polling today to vote in record numbers. I specially call upon women voters and young voters to exercise their franchise.”

Narendra Modi 2024 LS polls 2024 Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Lok Sabha polls Women voters
Advertisment
Subscribe