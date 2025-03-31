PhD scholar among three killed in road accident in Punjab's Mohali

Chandigarh: Three persons, including a PhD scholar at Panjab University, died while one person was injured after their car rammed into a divider at Bhootgarh lightpoint in Mohali district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when four occupants of the vehicle were going to Kuarli from Chandigarh.

The deceased were identified as Shubham Jattwal, a PhD scholar at the forensic science department of Panjab University (PU), Saurabh Pandey, who had graduated from PU's human genome department and one Rubina, police said.

The injured was identified as Manvendra Singh, a research scholar at the forensic science department of PU, said police.

The vehicle was completely damaged in the accident.