PHE daily wagers hold protests in Jammu, demand tabling of report on regularisation in J-K assembly

Jammu, Oct 27 (PTI) Daily wagers of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department on Monday staged a protest here to demand tabling of the report of the committee set up by the Jammu and Kashmir government on regularisation of their services.

This is the second time in five days that the PHE Employees United Front of Jammu province held protests over the issue. They had earlier held protests on the first day of the Assembly session on October 23.

Amid slogans of “We want justice”, “Report ko Assembly mein table karo” and “Daily wagers ko regularise karo”, hundreds of workers sat on a protest dharna at the Jal Shakti office in the city.

“We have held a major protest here for the second time during this Assembly session. We want the government to fulfil our long-pending demand for the regularisation of daily wagers. We want the government to table the report of the committee in the Assembly immediately during the current session,” PHE Employees United Front (Jammu Province) leader Ravi Hans told reporters here.

He said that opposition members should also raise the issue and pressure the government to table the report in the House, as the term of the committee had ended in September.

“We do not want to come on the roads and cause inconvenience to the public. But if the government forces us, we will have no option but to hit the roads to press the government for the regularisation of daily wagers and for bringing out a policy,” he said.

Hans noted that the Omar Abdullah government had set up a committee to prepare a report on the regularisation of daily wagers during the last Assembly session.

“When we were on the roads during the last session, the committee was announced by the chief minister, and a period of six months was given to it to table the report. It was to be submitted by September 19, but till now, we do not know the fate of the report,” he said.

The union demanded that the government table the report on regularisation in the Assembly during the current session.

On March 19, the Jammu and Kashmir government had constituted a six-member committee to examine issues related to the regularisation of daily wage workers in the Union Territory.

Abdullah had announced the formation of the committee in the Assembly to address the issue and said that a roadmap would be prepared for presentation in the next budget session.

The committee, headed by the chief secretary, was tasked with examining various issues, including humanitarian, legal, and financial aspects related to the regularisation of casual, seasonal labourers, and other workers in Jammu and Kashmir, and to suggest measures.

There are an estimated 67,000 daily wage workers in various departments across Jammu and Kashmir. PTI AB AB DV DV