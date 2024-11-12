'Phenomenal accomplishment': PM Modi hails Pankaj Advani's record 28th World Billiards title win

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed as a "phenomenal accomplishment" ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani's historic 28th world title win at the IBSF World Billiards Championship in Doha and said his success will keep inspiring upcoming athletes.

Advani clinched a historic 28th world title, seventh in a row, defeating England’s Robert Hall 4-2 at the championship on Saturday. Advani’s winning streak had begun in 2016 and has also survived two years (2020, 2021) of vacuum created by the Covid pandemic.

"Phenomenal accomplishment! Congratulations to you. Your dedication, passion and commitment are outstanding. You have time and again demonstrated what excellence is," Modi said in a post on X.

"Your success will also keep inspiring upcoming athletes," he said.

Modi tagged Advani's post which read, "2024 World Billiards Champion. Annual World Championships are a true test of consistency in sport. This is for all those people who always believed in me, supported me and pushed me to be the best in my field despite the challenges faced within our system!" PTI ASK ASK KVK KVK