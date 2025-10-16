Philatelic exhibition 'BONGOPEX 2025' to be held in Kolkata from Nov 14-17

Kolkata, Oct 16 (PTI) The West Bengal Postal Circle will hold the 10th edition of its state-level philatelic exhibition – BONGOPEX 2025 – at Science City here from November 14-17, a senior official said on Thursday.

The exhibition will highlight the culture, heritage and philatelic diversity of West Bengal, Sikkim, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands through thematic and competitive displays, he said.

Chief Postmaster General of West Bengal Circle, Ashok Kumar, had released the prospectus of the event at a function held at Yogayog Bhawan on Wednesday.

In September, Secretary, Posts, Vandita Kaul had virtually unveiled the official logo of ‘BONGOPEX 2025'. PTI SCH RBT