Philippines courts Indian investment; President Marcos touts nation as ‘future-ready’ growth partner

Bengaluru, Aug 7 (PTI) Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr on Thursday welcomed stronger collaboration with Indian industry in key sectors such as advanced electronics, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, digital innovation, and infrastructure at the ‘Philippines-India Business Forum 2025’.

The event, held in Manila, was organised by the Philippines’ Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), and was attended by senior government officials, business leaders, and trade representatives from both countries, according to a press release.

Highlighting ongoing structural reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business, Marcos cited initiatives such as the Create More Act, Green Lanes for priority investments, and workforce-aligned education reforms.

These measures, he said, demonstrate the Philippines’ readiness as a reliable partner for capital, technology, and talent.

“India and the Philippines are natural partners—bound by shared values, complementary strengths, and a common vision for inclusive and sustainable development,” Marcos said.

“We are undertaking bold reforms to ensure the Philippines becomes a globally competitive, future-ready destination for investment,” he added.

He urged Indian companies to view the Philippines not just as a market, but as a strategic partner in shaping the industries of the future, including semiconductors, clean energy, digital solutions, and healthcare.

“Together, we can build a resilient, innovative, and prosperous future for our peoples and the region,” he added.

Philippines Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said the country offers a dynamic, innovation-driven business environment backed by sound macroeconomic fundamentals, a young and skilled workforce, and a clear vision for industrial transformation.

“Indian companies are well-positioned to tap into high-potential sectors such as electronics, digital services, pharmaceuticals, and advanced manufacturing,” Roque said.

“We welcome Indian investors to be part of our growth story as we turn shared aspirations into real opportunities—creating jobs, driving innovation, and building resilient industries,” Roque added.

FICCI Vice President Vijay Sankar said the Indian industry body is committed to facilitating high-impact collaborations between the two countries, including through a joint working group on trade and investment, it added. PTI GMS SSK