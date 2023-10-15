Philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam prevailed over economic considerations at G20: RSS chief

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir), Oct 15 (PTI) Sanatan Dharma is the essence of Indian culture, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday and asserted that the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam prevailed over economic considerations at the recent G20 Summit.

The summit of the influential grouping comprising countries such as the US, the UK, Russia, China and France was held in Delhi on September 9 and September 10 under India's presidency. Its theme was 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

In India, through the planning of the G20 initiative, human considerations prevailed over economic ones, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said while addressing members of the organisation here in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the G20 focuses on economic and diplomatic aspects, and discussions are on these aspects. "India became the host and what was the result? Those who believe in economic ideology accepted the human considerations of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," Bhagwat said.

The human philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam prevailed over economic considerations at the recent G20, he said.

"We will turn this into action. This (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam), we have it in Bharat. India has its own practical point of view, which is not just based on theory. We believe in oneness and unity. It was proved by our saints that it all comes from one. We believe in oneness and unity," he added.

India was like a "golden bird" and remained so for a long time, nearly 3,000 years in the past, Bhagwat said.

"There was no poverty, no begging. Everyone lived with love. India was number one despite facing attacks. The world feels that India possesses an ancient treasure that can guide it," he said.

The world is looking towards India to bring about peace and happiness, the RSS chief said as he mentioned the Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas conflicts.

"Conflicts persist. Crime has increased as small children carry guns to their schools. Families have started disintegrating. This is happening. People have begun to fear that machines may eventually replace us. The world is not finding a way out of all this. They believe they will find the way from India," Bhagwat said.

"To find happiness, one should search within themselves. Learning to find one's own happiness in the happiness of others, while walking alongside truth, information, and compassion, is where true contentment lies," he said.

In his address to RSS members, Bhagwat said there is a need to understand what the organisation is doing and why.

"People often speculate about the activities of the organisation, but it is crucial to delve deeper and see," he said.

He asserted that India can meet the world's needs, and the essence of Indian culture lies in promoting happiness, ending discord and maintaining peace.

Bhagwat said that various ideologies like socialism and capitalism have been tried worldwide, but they haven't eliminated suffering. "The key is to seek contentment through inner discipline and selflessness. Everyone must lead a pure life guided by truth, information, and compassion," he said.

Bhagwat emphasised that the values of Sanatan Dharma have been prevalent since ancient times, and it is the essence of Indian culture.

He said that Sanatan Dharma is not exclusive to Hinduism and that it encompasses a balanced way of life and a societal framework based on mutual respect and collective wellbeing.

Bhagwat said that the upliftment of Sanatan Dharma is synonymous with the upliftment of India. Religion unifies, establishes equilibrium, and all Indian traditions are rooted in dharma, he said.

The RSS chief said that every Indian is a son of Mother India. "There is importance of fostering unity and making India great together. The organisation binds through dharma...", he said.

PTI AB ANB ANB