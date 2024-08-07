Phogat will always be champion, say political leaders; govt asks IOA to take action

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Wrestler Vinesh Phogat will always be a champion, said politicians across party lines as they came out in support of the grappler after her disqualification from the Paris Olympics, with the government asking the Indian Olympic Association to take "appropriate action" in the matter.

In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight by 100 gram ahead of her women's 50 kg final, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu described the setback as painful but said Phogat is a champion among champions for the more than 1.4 billion people of India and the nation's pride.

In a statement in the Lok Sabha, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Indian Olympic Association lodged a strong protest with the United World Wrestling (UWW) over Phogat's disqualification and Prime Minister Modi has asked IOA chief P T Usha to take "appropriate action".

Leaders of several parties, including the Congress, demanded accountability be fixed and the decision leading to her disqualification be reviewed.

On X, Modi said, "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian." "Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on," he said. "Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," Modi said.

President Murmu said, "While we all share her disappointment at the disqualification, she remains a champion in the hearts of 1.4 billion people." Phogat’s extraordinary feats at the Paris Olympics have thrilled every Indian and done the country proud, she said on X.

Phogat had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night. Before this morning, she was assured of at least a silver medal but will now be coming back empty-handed due to the disqualification.

The international rules stipulate that any grappler found overweight at the time of weigh-in ends up at the bottom of the final standings.

The Congress urged the government and the IOA to make all efforts to appeal against Phogat's disqualification from the Olympics, with party leader Rahul Gandhi expressing confidence that she will come back stronger to the wrestling arena. She is India's pride, the party said.

"She went through a lot. From protesting at the footpath for justice to reaching the pinnacle podium of the Olympics," he said, referring to Phogat being at the forefront of a lengthy protest alleging government inaction against former Wrestling Federation of India head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers.

Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, hoped the IOA will strongly challenge this decision.

"Vinesh is not one to give up, we are confident that she will come back stronger to the wrestling arena. You have always made the country proud Vinesh," he said.

Congress MP Kumari Selja raised questions about the team management, saying, "Managers are there, it is their job. All our athletes and sportspersons go there, and every little thing of theirs is monitored." In a statement in the Lok Sabha, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government had provided all possible assistance to Phogat according to her requirement which included personal staff.

"Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics due to being overweight by 100 gm. Vinesh was playing in the 50 kg category and her weight had to be 50 kg for the competition. According to the rules and regulations of UWW, for all competitions, weigh-ins are organised every morning for the respective category," Mandaviya said.

BJP chief J P NaddaPhogat as a true "champion" and said though her disqualification from the Olympics has dashed the hopes of millions of Indians, her triumph over a world champion was a testament to her prowess.

Phogat, 29, had taken down defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan en route the finals on Tuesday in a remarkable performance and was to face American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the summit bout this evening.

While actor and BJP MP Hema Malini said it is "very surprising" and "feels strange she was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight", AAP MP Harbhajan Singh said it is very unfortunate that she has been disqualified by a very small margin. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded a thorough investigation into the "technical reasons" for the wrestler's disqualification Several chief ministers came out in supporter of Phogat, with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meet her family members in Chakri Dadri during his visit to Haryana.

Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam) and MK Stalin (Tamil Nadu) expressed anguish over the disqualification but said Phogat is a champion and the action against her cannot diminish her spirit and achievements.

