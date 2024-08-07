Phogat's disqualification disheartening: Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 7 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that he was disheartened by the news of the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics due to a slight increase in weight.

''I strongly feel that @iocmedia should revisit this issue and consider Vinesh's plea given her expertise and form,'' Sarma posted on X.

Regardless of the ruling, she is a champion player, and ''we are proud of her achievements. She is an example for Indian sports'', he added.

Phogat had scripted history on Tuesday by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category in the Paris Olympics.

She was, however, disqualified after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final and was deprived of a medal despite winning her bout to enter the final.