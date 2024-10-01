Phone of official working in MOD-linked training institute snatched outside south Delhi restaurant

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) A woman employee of a training institute that comes under the Ministry of Defence has become the latest victim of snatchers after two bikers took away her mobile phone from outside a south Delhi restaurant, police said.

The incident took place around 9.40 pm on Thursday when the victim had gone out for dinner with her friends at Lodhi Colony area According to a police officer, the victim is a deputy director at a training institute that comes under the Ministry of Defence.

She told police that she came out of the restaurant after dinner when two men with their faces covered came from behind, snatched her Apple iPhone and sped away on a motorcycle, the officer said.

She was also hurt in the incident, police said.

A case of snatching has been registered, they said.