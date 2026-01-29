Phone tapping case: KCR served notice to appear before SIT, BRS calls it 'vendetta'

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (PTI) A SIT of the Telangana police probing allegations of phone tapping during the previous BRS regime on Thursday issued a notice to the party chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to appear for examination.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) asked KCR, as Rao is addressed, to appear before it here on January 30 at 3 PM.

In its notice, the SIT told Rao that since he is aged above 65 years, and as per the provisions of section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, he may either appear before the investigators at the Jubilee Hills Police station or inform a place convenient to him in Hyderabad for the examination.

KCR was further requested to intimate his preferred place "well in advance" for examination.

KCR's son and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao hit out at the Congress government over the notice issued to his father.

It is an example of the "most despicable vendetta politics". The notice is an attempt by the Congress government to divert attention from its failures and lapses in governance, he alleged.

"This is not an investigation… This is revenge. This is not justice…This is political malice," he added.

The BRS condemns the vendetta politics and people would teach the Congress a lesson, he said in a release.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Delhi, Congress Lok Sabha member Mallu Ravi said police, during investigation, act as per the evidence gathered by them.

Observing that all are equal before law, Ravi said KCR has been summoned for examination as part of the investigation.

Earlier, Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao appeared before the SIT on January 23 and January 20 respectively, in connection with the case.

This apart, some other BRS leaders were among those who were recently summoned and questioned by the SIT.

The case relates to allegations of widespread unauthorised and illegal phone surveillance and interception involving politicians, businessmen, journalists, members of the judiciary and eminent personalities, police had said.

Former Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao, the prime accused in the case was earlier questioned by the SIT.

A suspended DSP of Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) was among four police officials arrested by Hyderabad Police since March 2024 for allegedly erasing the intelligence information from various electronic gadgets as well as for alleged phone-tapping during the previous BRS regime. They were subsequently granted bail. PTI VVK SJR SJR KH