Phone tapping case: KCR to appear before Telangana SIT on Feb 1, alleges improper notice

Hyderabad, Jan 31 (PTI) Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday told the Telangana SIT probing "phone tapping" during the previous BRS regime that he would appear for questioning on February 1, while accusing the investigating officer of "violating legal procedures" in serving the notice.

The BRS called for peaceful protests across the state tomorrow against the "political harassment" of Rao.

He sent a six-page reply citing various Supreme Court and High Court judgments and other legal provisions in response to the notice issued by the IO on January 30.

He strongly objected to the IO’s refusal to examine him at his residence (farmhouse) at Yerravalli near Hyderabad.

He also criticised the IO for pasting the notice on the wall of his Nandi Nagar residence here.

Rao (KCR) alleged that the notice pasted on the wall was not served as required by law and violated his dignity, guaranteed under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

"The pasting of your letter dated 30.01.2026 on the compound wall of Nandi Nagar house is no notice in the eyes of the law and is contrary to the provisions of Section 62 of the CrPC, the Supreme Court judgment in the Satender Kumar Antil case, and Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India. It is illegal," he said.

He claimed the notice was without jurisdiction, illegal, and ultra vires Section 160 of the CrPC, as he does not reside within the limits of Jubilee Hills police station or any adjoining police station.

Rao said the IO, ACP of Jubilee Hills Division, is duty-bound to record his statement at his "place of residing" at Yerravalli (farmhouse) and no other location.

On the Special Investigation Team's observation that the examination venue is determined based on the ordinary place of residence in official records, he contended that the contemporary place of residence at which the person resides is the only relevant location.

Notwithstanding the legal position, Rao, being a former CM and current Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, said he would be available for examination at 3 pm on February 1, as the IO insisted on recording his statement at the Hyderabad address.

The SIT on January 30 declined Rao’s request to be questioned at Yerravalli and directed him to appear at his residence on February 1. Rao has been engaged in legal arguments with investigators in recent days over the place and date of his examination in the "phone-tapping" case.

On January 29, Rao requested that his examination be conducted at his farmhouse in Yerravalli.

The SIT had sought to examine him on January 30, but he requested a fresh date due to preoccupations with the upcoming municipal election nominations.

Rao's son and BRS working president K T Rama Rao criticised the Congress government on January 29 over the notice, terming it a "vendetta".

State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said there was "no political vendetta" and noted that two and a half years have passed since Congress assumed power in the state.

Earlier, Rama Rao and his cousins, T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar, appeared before the SIT on January 23, January 20, and January 27, respectively, in connection with the case.

Several other BRS leaders were also recently summoned and questioned.

The case pertains to allegations of widespread unauthorised and illegal phone surveillance and interception involving politicians, businessmen, journalists, members of the judiciary, and other prominent individuals during the previous BRS government.

Former Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao, the prime accused in the case, has already been questioned by the SIT.

A suspended DSP of the Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) was among four police officials arrested by Hyderabad Police since March 2024 for allegedly erasing intelligence information from electronic devices and for alleged phone-tapping during the previous BRS regime. They were subsequently granted bail. PTI SJR SSK