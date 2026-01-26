Phone tapping case: SIT serves notice to ex-BRS RS member Santosh Kumar to appear on Jan 27

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI) The Telangana Police SIT probing the alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS regime has issued a notice to the party's former Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar to appear before it here on January 27 for examination, police said on Monday.

Kumar is the nephew of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and senior BRS MLA T Harish Rao, appeared before the SIT on January 23 and January 20 respectively, and were examined in the phone tapping case.

Rama Rao's examination was conducted solely in connection with the case related to allegations of widespread unauthorised and illegal phone surveillance and interception involving thousands of citizens from all walks of life, including politicians, businessmen, journalists, judiciary and eminent personalities, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar had said.

Former Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao, the prime accused in the case was earlier questioned by the SIT.

A suspended DSP of Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) was among four police officials who have been arrested by Hyderabad Police since March 2024 for allegedly erasing the intelligence information from various electronic gadgets as well as for alleged phone-tapping during the previous BRS regime. They were subsequently granted bail.

A detailed investigation has been going on into the case with the first chargesheet having been filed against certain accused persons, police earlier said.