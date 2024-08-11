Phone, WhatsApp hacked, claims Supriya Sule; police complaint filed

Pune: NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has alleged that her phone and WhatsApp have been hacked.

In a post on 'X' on Sunday, the Baramati legislator requested people not to call or message her.

"My phone and WhatsApp have been hacked. Please do not message or call me. Please note that I am filing a police complaint," Sule wrote.

Urgent: My phone and WhatsApp have been hacked. Please do not call or text me. I have reached out to the police for help. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) August 11, 2024

According to a source close to the NCP (SP) leader, a police complaint regarding the hacking was lodged online.