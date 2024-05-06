Phones have become 'disease', no teacher will be allowed to carry it inside school: Raj minister

Jaipur, May 6 (PTI) Rajasthan’s School Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Monday said that mobile phones have become a “disease” and teachers will not be allowed to carry them inside schools.

The minister said the education department is making efforts to implement the past orders and also made efforts to improve the environment in schools.

He said the department is making an effort that no teacher leaves the school on the pretext of offering prayers.

If they want to do so then teachers can avail leave and get it registered in the record, Dilawar said, adding that anyone leaving the school without a prior leave application would be liable for suspension and even termination.

"No one will take the mobile phone inside the school. Even if they carry it by mistake then they will have to deposit it with the school principal," he said.

"Mobile phones have become a disease. School teachers, be it male or female, they keep watching the stock market...don't know what things they keep seeing," Dilawar told reporters.

The minister said that only the school principal will be allowed to use mobile phones and they will inform teachers in case of any emergency.

"This will save the academic loss of the students," he said.